Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

NYSE BURL opened at $291.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $234.07 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

