LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 48,300 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

