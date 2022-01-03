Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

