Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $249.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

