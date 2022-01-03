Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 73,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.04 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

