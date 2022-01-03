Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,614,126 shares of company stock valued at $40,907,235. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

