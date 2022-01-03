Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

