Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 60,285 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

