Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 20,889 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 204.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,348 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 601,487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the period.

PTBD opened at $26.93 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

