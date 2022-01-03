Contrasting Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sensus Healthcare and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $26.95, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 12.52 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -361.00 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.35 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.19

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Intersect ENT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.