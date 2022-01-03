Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

