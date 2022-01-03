Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

