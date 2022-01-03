The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. AES has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

