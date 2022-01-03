Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $661,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $339,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $2,980,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 44.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,248.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $710.50 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

