Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,140 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

