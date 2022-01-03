Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

