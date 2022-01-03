Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRI opened at $156.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.