GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 389,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.