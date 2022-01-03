Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

