Xponance Inc. Sells 467 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $389.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.