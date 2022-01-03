SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $363.32 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $366.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

