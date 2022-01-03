Lincoln National Corp Sells 358 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

