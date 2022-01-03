Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

