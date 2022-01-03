Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $140.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

