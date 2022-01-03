The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Position Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STKS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $404.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.58.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

