goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

EHMEF stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. goeasy has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

