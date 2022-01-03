Lincoln National Corp Has $815,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $76,442,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.