Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.