Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

