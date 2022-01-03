Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
