Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,159 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $888,000.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $29.11 on Monday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.