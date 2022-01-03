Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,159 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $29.11 on Monday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

