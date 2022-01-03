Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

PZA opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

