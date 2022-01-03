Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 86,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.93 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

