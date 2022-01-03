JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.