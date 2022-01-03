Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 43,495 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

