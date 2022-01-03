Hancock Whitney Corp Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $440.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

