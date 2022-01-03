Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AdvanSix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

