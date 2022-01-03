Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.