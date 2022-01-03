Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ECC opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.