Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI opened at $33.50 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

