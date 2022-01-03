Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

