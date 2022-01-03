PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $44.89 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.