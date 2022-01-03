PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,609,967 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $48,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $79,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.72 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

