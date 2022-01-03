PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50.97 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

