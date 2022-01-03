The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $99.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

