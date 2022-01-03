Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.85 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94.

