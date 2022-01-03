Xponance Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.39 and a 200-day moving average of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

