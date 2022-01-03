Xponance Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 166.7% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 19.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,089 shares of company stock worth $26,652,785. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $158.05 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

