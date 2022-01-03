TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $118.58 on Monday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.