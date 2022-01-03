Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,144 shares of company stock worth $1,520,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

