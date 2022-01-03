Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

